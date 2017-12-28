Another Arctic blast ahead of for the New Year

What we’re tracking:

Milder weather through Friday

Arctic air returns this weekend

Dangerously cold weather heading into 2018

The clouds will return overnight and into Friday with temperatures dropping into the upper 10s by Friday morning, then rebounding into the middle 30s Friday afternoon. However, a strong cold front will swing through the area Friday evening, bringing in even colder air for the weekend.

This next Arctic blast will bring temperatures only topping out in the 10s Saturday and single digits on Sunday. Along with the cold air, wind chills will be falling below zero throughout the weekend. In fact, the wind chills could hit -15° to -25° by New Year’s Day. That will create conditions favorable for frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes for New Year’s Eve night.

Cold air sticks around into next week, but slight moderation is expected through Tuesday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller