‘Beer choir’ meets in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This is the beer choir – it’s what you get when you combine holiday music and drinks on tap.

Steve Burk of Grace Episcopal Cathedral is bringing beer choir to the capital city.

Burke, the group’s choirmaster said, “People enjoy having social time together, they enjoy getting to interact with people and singing is the way to do it. If you’re not here at beer choir tonight, you are missing out on a little drinking and just a lot of interaction with a lot of great folks.”

Beer choir welcomes all singers and designated drivers at its events.