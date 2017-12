PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 11:00 a.m. at 17th and Douglas near Perry in Jefferson County.

KSNT News Photographer Alec Gartner on scene confirmed with officials that everyone inside the home is out safe.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

House fire at 17th and Douglas near Perry. Everyone is out. pic.twitter.com/9suQcWq2aR — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) December 28, 2017