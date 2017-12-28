Easy ways to save money on your electricity bill this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– With the recent bitter cold weather in our area, you’re probably starting to crank up the heat in your house.

However, many are also thinking about electric bills while adjusting the thermostat.

Topeka Lowe’s store said one of the easiest and hassle free ways to save you some money is to have a program thermostat.

You can set it to the temperature that makes you comfortable while you’re home, but then set it to turn down when you leave for the day.

Let’s say you come home around 7:00 later that day, you can program it to turn back up to your comfortable temperature 20 minutes before you get home.

If your paying around $2,000 on your electric bill a year right now, just changing to a programmed thermostat will save you around $300.

Other ways to save you buck or two by winterizing your home this season is to run your fans in reverse, replace or clean your furnace filters, and insulating your pipes.

It’s really important that your pipes don’t freeze with the cold temperatures. State farm insurance estimates the average insurance claim for water damage from frozen pipes is about $15,000. You can avoid that by insulating your pipes for just a couple bucks.

“You could use heat tape, which keeps your pipes from freezing,” Lowe’s employee Dean Samuelson said. “You put this plugged in long strip that sits underneath your pipes and wrap it on and hold it on with installation.”

You can also get pre-slit foam from hardware stores to put on your pipes that are only a couple of dollars, which is a whole lot better than that $15,000 insurance claim for frozen pipe damage.

You can also pick up an insulation kit from the hardware store, that is basically a plastic film to cover your windows, for about $10. This could save you about $15-$20 per window on your heating bill.

But one thing Lowe’s said that’s often forgotten and could save you a chunk of change, is paying attention to your outside faucets.

“Latch this onto your faucet and then you pull it tight against the wall and then it keeps cold air from affecting your faucet,” Samuelson said. “And if you have a faucet way out in the yard, there’s a sock you can put on the end that can keep it from freezing.”

Another easy way to save is by weather stripping your door that has air leaks coming from the bottom. Lowe’s says it’ll save you about another 15 to 20 percent from that heating bill.

For a “Winterizing Your Home Checklist” click here.