KHP working double fatality crash involving two semi trucks in SE Kansas

BEAUMOUNT, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a double fatality crash on U.S. 400 in Greenwood County, east of Wichita.

The crash is at mile marker 324 and involves two semi trucks, according to KHP. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office reports it is east of the Beaumont rest area.

KHP reports U.S. 400 is closed at that location and that those traveling in the area need to take K-99 or Flinthills Road.

The name of the victims will be released after family have been notified.

The sheriff’s office said the road will likely remain closed through the morning.

