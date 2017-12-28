‘Milder’ weather returns for the rest of the week

We’re tracking some ‘milder’ weather for the rest of the week. Don’t get your hopes too high, though because everything is relative – especially when it comes to our recent chilly temperatures. Highs will ‘rebound’ into the lower 30s this afternoon. Expect much of the same tomorrow too. Clouds increased across our region last night, enough to keep temps in the ‘teens’ earlier this morning. As we know from a few days ago – clear skies at night can be dangerous in the winter time. Without any nighttime cloud cover in these arctic air masses, temps can plummet into pretty frigid territory! We’re optimistic that we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon. We’ll call the sky conditions ‘partly cloudy’ today – with those highs close to the freezing mark.

The clouds will completely win out tomorrow – as we track yet another cold front heading into the holiday weekend. If we’re lucky – temps will nudge 35° on Friday afternoon, before those temperatures get sliced on Saturday. We’re talking about weekend temperatures in the single digits and ‘teens’ during the day. Sunday and Monday mornings will be even colder, though. We’re watching temperatures free fall into the -10° territory by New Year’s Day. Dress in layers and then some, if you’re heading out for any of the New Year’s celebrations across our area. Temps will likely be ‘below zero’ by the time the clock strikes midnight – Sunday night. If we get colder than -10° – this will be the coldest air we’ve had in Northeast Kansas…in nearly 30 years! Keep in mind – we haven’t even touched on wind chills. Even at 5-10 mph – ‘feel-like temps’ could approach -20 to -30° territory in Sunday and Monday mornings. This is dangerously cold weather – where frost bite (or worse) could occur with less than 15 minutes of having bare skin exposed outdoors. Stay warm as best as you can heading into the new year. This is something we’ve been talking about for a few weeks – remember those 50 and 60° days? Nothing but a distant memory, as Old Man Winter is here to stay.

The longer range computer models have been backing off on the snow chance for New Year’s Eve. We’re keeping a 20% chance for some snow showers on New Year’s Eve…morning. It looks like a couple bands of light/moderate snow could work themselves into our neck of the woods late Saturday night. Realistically – it looks similar to the last couple snows. About a coating to an inch, if we can get that snow to push this far south, through the cold air. It’s something we’re keeping our eyes on – so you can keep your holiday weekend plans. If we see some snow – it shouldn’t get in the way of your New Year’s plans, but if you’re going anywhere late Saturday night or early Sunday morning – it’s something to keep in mind. Stay tuned.

And for those wondering about the forecast for the first week of 2018 – it looks cold. However, like we mentioned earlier – temps are relative this time of the year. We have high confidence in a ‘warm up’ by the middle part of next week. We’re expecting highs to battle back into the upper 20s by next Tuesday or Wednesday, under bountiful blue skies. In other words, we don’t see any major storm systems on the horizon. We’ll keep our eyes peeled though, just in case – tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit, over the next few days.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert