TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has minor injuries after a single vehicle accident Thursday morning.

The accident occurred on K-4 Highway and NE 31st Street, just north of U.S. 24 in Jefferson County.

Shawnee County Dispatch said the accident was first reported to them at 7:46 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

KSNT News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when new information becomes available.