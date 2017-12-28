Planned Parenthood unveils ‘My Body, My Choice’ plate

By Published:
(WISH)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A group that supports abortion rights has unveiled a new Nebraska license plate to counter a “Choose Life” plate that lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts approved earlier this year.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced Thursday that it has submitted 263 applications for the specialty license plate to the Department of Motor Vehicles, surpassing the state’s requirement of at least 250 applications.

The group says the plates are an opportunity for Nebraska vehicle owners to express their opinion on issues related to women’s health.

The “Choose Life” license plates were commissioned earlier this year despite objections from some senators, who argued that the plates represent a political statement and that state government shouldn’t be taking sides.

