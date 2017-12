LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a shooting in south Lawrence Wednesday night.

There is one victim as a result of the shooting, according to Douglas County Dispatchers. Police are not able to confirm the extent of their injuries.

This incident happened near W 27th St. and Iowa St. around 11:10 p.m.

No suspect description is available at this time.

