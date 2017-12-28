Survey asks child advocates about treatment of gay couples

Phyllis Gilmore, Department for Children and Families Secretary, answers questions about the audit of her department at a Post Audit Committee meeting Wednesday, July 27, 2016 in Topeka, Kan. The Kansas Department of Children and Families continuing struggles to adequately oversee private foster care contractors is putting children in the system at risk, according to a state audit of the agency released Wednesday. (Emily DeShazer/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State auditors have found that less than a quarter of the court-appointed advocates for foster children surveyed say prospective same-sex parents are treated differently than heterosexual couples.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that auditors also found that about 37 percent of those surveyed were aware of a child who was moved from or denied a placement in an LGBT home.

In the report released earlier this month, auditors said the results couldn’t be taken as a sample of all guardians ad litem because the total response rate was only 34 percent.

The auditors also noted that many didn’t answer the question about how same-sex couples are treated.

Former Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said the survey clearly encouraged “only those who believe an issue exists” to respond.

