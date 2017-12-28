Suspect taken into custody following attempted bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in custody following an attempted bank robbery late Thursday morning.

Just before noon, Topeka police responded to the Azura Credit Union located in the 600 block of SW 10th Street on a report of an attempted robbery.

Employees reported a man in a camo jacket and blue jeans entered the business and presented a note that demanded money and claimed he had a bomb, according to police.

When police arrived within minutes of the incident and the male suspect was taken into custody in the 900 block of SW Tyler without incident.

No explosives were located and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.