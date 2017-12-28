Topeka city council vote saves taxpayers up to $400K – could add 81 new affordable housing units

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City council members are working to give new use to empty and abandoned buildings across Topeka.

Thursday night, Topeka city council held a special meeting and unanimously approved the sale of four properties to the private real estate group, Pioneer Group, Inc.

The properties include 1606 SW Van Buren, 1601 S Kansas Avenue, the northwest corner of 16th St. and S Kansas Ave., and the old Van Buren school located at 1601 SW Van Buren.

Environmental reviews found the Van Buren school was filled with asbestos and could cost the city up to $400,000 to tear down.

Pioneer Group, Inc. plans to add 81 new affordable housing units in the city with the four properties.

The project is now on it’s way to the planning board. Mayor Larry Wolgast said planning could take four to five months, after that it will go back to the city council for approval.