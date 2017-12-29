Bitter cold temperatures won’t stop Little Apple Ball Drop from dropping

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) –Thousands will be gathering on Moro Street in Aggieville to watch the apple drop that mimics the traditional New York City ball drop. However, with the bitter cold temperatures we’re having, it has some asking if the celebration will still happen.

But not to worry, organizers say, word for word, unless a blizzard comes through this weekend the celebration is still a go. Nothing is going to stop the Little Apple Drop in Aggieville this weekend, not even some bitter cold weather.

The night is completely free for anyone to come out and celebrate. There will be a live band, Philosophy of Lions, and a firework show to ring in the new year. Although, you will need to bundle up out there because it is going to be cold.

The restaurants and bars on Moro Street will be open so be sure you go inside and enjoy yourself and get warm from time to time.

This is a celebration is a Manhattan tradition and no where else in Kansas can you celebrate like this. Organizers say the most exciting part about this night is seeing everyone celebrate together.

“The most exciting part is having the community come together,” Linda Mays, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, said. “Being able to ring in the new year with 10,000 of your closest friends, it should be a fun, cold evening regardless of how cold it gets.”

You won’t be wearing clothes like people did last year so don’t forget your gloves, hats, scarves coats anything and everything that can help you stay warm.

Speaking of last year’s drop, the apple didn’t actually drop. It malfunctioned hours before midnight, but not this year.

The 15th annual Little Apple Drop’s apple got a make over this year. The apple that had been used for 14 years had run it’s course and had cable controlling problems.

But a new, 50 pound apple has been created and installed, so when the clock strikes midnight it will be dropping 24 feet.

When the apple didn’t drop last year, JS Signs and Awning went to organizers and said they would volunteer to make a new apple for the 2018 celebration.

The new apple has taken almost 400 hours of work to create. The Aggieville Business Association said without the communities support, this event wouldn’t be the same.

“It’s a great show of support that the community comes together to make this event happen, it cant just happen with just one person,” Mays said. “It really does take a community and everybody rallies behind this wonderful event, so we are very fortunate to have excellent community members.”

KSNT News will be in Aggieville Sunday night to ring in the new year and have coverage of the Little Apple Drop celebration.

There are also several other events happening in Manhattan other than the apple drop. Click here to see everything you can do to ring in the new year in the Little Apple.