Boy in hospital after suspicious injury in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are investigating after a suspicious injury sent a Topeka boy to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. He is now reported as being in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the boy’s injuries are consistent with a fall.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at SW Western and SW Munson Ave.
This is a developing story. KSNT News will provide updates as information becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau art 785-368-9400.