Emergency crews on scene of deadly crash in south Shawnee County

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died in a crash Friday afternoon just south of Topeka, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 and 57th Street, just south of Forbes Field.

The crash involved one vehicle with one male occupant who was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

The name of the deceased will be released once family has been notified.

KSNT News will update this story when new information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s