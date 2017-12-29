Emergency crews on scene of deadly crash in south Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died in a crash Friday afternoon just south of Topeka, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 and 57th Street, just south of Forbes Field.

The crash involved one vehicle with one male occupant who was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

The name of the deceased will be released once family has been notified.

KSNT News will update this story when new information becomes available.