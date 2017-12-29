Kansas Adjutant General warns of weekend bitter temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend will battle with bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills.

Temperatures will plummet Saturday night into Sunday morning with potential wind chill values from 15 to 25 degrees below zero. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is reminding Kansans to take stock of their home and car emergency kits. They said to use caution when traveling or working outside.

“The main concern over the next few days is the bitterly cold temperatures,” said Jonathon York, Response and Recovery Branch director. “These temperatures and wind chills can be deadly if you’re inadequately prepared.”

If you must travel, make sure you and your vehicle are prepared. Check the fluid levels, ensuring that the radiator is winterized, the gas tank is over half-full and there is plenty of windshield washing fluid. Check tire treads for adequate traction and replace windshield wiper blades if they are worn.

KDEM said emergency kits should include a minimum three-day supply of water (one gallon per day per person), nonperishable high-energy foods, an ice scraper, a first aid kit, extra blankets, flashlights with extra batteries, a safe alternate heat source, extra medications and other essentials.

If you have to work outside, you should use the following safety precautions:

Use many thin, warm layers rather than a few thick layers. It will insulate better and allow you to strip off layers if the temperature climbs.

Do not work alone, if possible. Working with a partner allows you to keep an eye on each other.

Work in short periods to avoid over-exertion.

Outdoor pets are especially vulnerable to bitter cold and extreme wind chills. Bring outdoor pets inside if possible or ensure that they have a draft-free enclosure with straw-type bedding that is large enough for your pets to lie down, but small enough to hold in body heat if they must remain outside. Always make sure that your pets have access to food and non-frozen water.

For additional pet safety information, go to avma.org and for general winter preparedness information, go to www.ksready.gov.

Road conditions are available through the Kansas Department of Transportation. Check conditions before travel by going to www.kandrive.org or on a mobile device, go to http://511mm.ksdot.org. You may also call 5-1-1 from any phone.

For a complete list of items for a home or car emergency kit and for other helpful preparedness information, go to www.ksready.gov.