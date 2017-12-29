Officer shoots, kills man while investigating false report

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita police officer fatally shot a man in southwest Wichita Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said WPD received a call reporting a shooting at 6:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of West McCormick. He said the caller stated a mother and son got into an argument and, during that, a father was shot in the head. Livingston said the caller said the father died and two hostages were being held.

KSNW-TV reports when police arrived, a 28-year-old man came to the front door of the residence. Livingston said a WPD officer fired his service weapon. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said when police entered the home, they did not find a deceased man inside.

“We believe we were given some misinformation on the call,” said Livingston. “That’s why I said we have to listen to this tape and kind of dissect it and go through it.”

He said there were three or four other people inside the house and they were not hurt. Wichita police said they are conducting interviews with four witnesses who were inside the home at the time of the shooting along with several officers.

The officer that shot was a seven year veteran and will be put on administrative leave.

Deputy Chief Livingston said they are looking if the incident was possible swatting. Swatting is defined as a “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”