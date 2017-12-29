RCPD begins ‘citizens survey’ over the phone

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department started its 2017-2018 citizens survey on Friday.

RCPD will be making phone calls to people who have had interactions with RCPD. They want to get direct feedback in order to continue to better serve the community.

They want to make sure people in Riley County are aware of the survey, so they know it’s not a scam.

They will:

Identify themselves

Provide specific details of the contact the person had with the police department

They will not:

Ask for any personal information

Request any monetary contribution or payment for any reason