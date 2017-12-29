Things to do on New Year’s Eve in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve in Topeka?

Here are some local events you can go to.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center located at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka is hosting the “Noon Year’s Even Balloon Drop” on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The event will consists of the ever popular balloon drop, a pancake breakfast bar, party bags and a selfie station.

The Ramada Inn located at 420 SE 6th Ave. in downtown Topeka is hosting “The Biggest New Year’s Party in Topeka.” They have sold out for the last four years. The event has different bands, entertainment, food and more. The event begins at 4 p.m. and ends with a brunch at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Forge Young Professionals will be hosting the “Top City NYE Party” at the historic Dillon House located at 404 SW 9th Street in downtown Topeka. The event begins Sunday night at 9:00 and those attending will have a beautiful nighttime view of the State Capitol. The event begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Norsemen Brewing Company, located at 830 North Kansas Ave. in the North Topeka Arts District, is hosting “The Nerdy New Year’s at The Norsemen.” There will be a cash prize costume contest, music by Clearly Guilty and full bar service. The event begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

And of course, just to the west of Topeka is the “Little Apple Ball Drop” in Manhattan where thousands are expected to gather and watch the ball drop at midnight in Aggieville, an event that mimics the traditional New York City ball drop. Despite bitter cold temperatures organizers say the celebration will go on.

