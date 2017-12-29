Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates

Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing the U.S. Postal Service, saying the agency is “losing many billions of dollars a year” and asking why it is “charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages.”

Trump tweeted Friday that the post office “should be charging MUCH MORE!”

The post office has lost money for 11 straight years, mostly because of pension and health care costs. While online shopping has led to growth in its package-delivery business, that hasn’t offset declines in first-class mail.

Federal regulators moved recently to allow bigger jumps to stamp prices beyond the rate of inflation, which could eventually increase companies’ shipping rates.

Trump often criticizes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

