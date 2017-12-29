Will we get a smiling poop emoji? Well, there’s a process

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of new emojis appear on your phone and computer every year. But it can take years from inspiration — Hey, why isn’t there a dumpling? — to a new symbol entering the roster of cartoonish glyphs.

The Unicode Consortium is tasked with setting the global standard for the icons. It’s a heady responsibility with actual consequences for modern communications. And now more people are getting in on the act.

That’s because deciding whether a googly-eyed turd should express a wider range of emotions is not the frivolous undertaking it might appear to be.

For better or worse, our expanding emoji vocabulary has given us an emoji movie, emoji short story contests and books written in emoji. Someone even translated “Moby Dick” into “Emoji Dick.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s