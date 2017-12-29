Will we get a smiling poop emoji? Well, there’s a process

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of new emojis appear on your phone and computer every year. But it can take years from inspiration — Hey, why isn’t there a dumpling? — to a new symbol entering the roster of cartoonish glyphs.

The Unicode Consortium is tasked with setting the global standard for the icons. It’s a heady responsibility with actual consequences for modern communications. And now more people are getting in on the act.

That’s because deciding whether a googly-eyed turd should express a wider range of emotions is not the frivolous undertaking it might appear to be.

For better or worse, our expanding emoji vocabulary has given us an emoji movie, emoji short story contests and books written in emoji. Someone even translated “Moby Dick” into “Emoji Dick.”