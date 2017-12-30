1 person found dead in car fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a body was found in a car fire.

The call came in around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Lieutenant Steve Roth with the Topeka Police Department tells KSNT News an off-duty firefighter was told about the fire while at a local gas station.

The firefighter made a call to the the Topeka Fire Department, where they later found the car on fire at 15th & Hudson. One person was found dead inside.

At this time, detectives are working to determine the cause of the fire. It is unknown what type of car it was and the name of the victim.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.