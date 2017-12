TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Several churches across the area are canceling services for Sunday morning due to incoming cold. The following churches have announced they will be closed:

Calvary Baptist Church – Valley Falls

Carbondale Community UCC – Carbondale

Melvern United Methodist Church

New Hope Family Church – Holton

Salt Creek Assembly of God – Lyndon

KSNT News will continue to provide more information throughout the weekend.