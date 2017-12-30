Roberts, Moran say NAFTA changes could hurt Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Both Republican senators in Kansas are expressing concerns that any major changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement could have a negative impact on the state’s economy.

Republican President Donald Trump has been a persistent critic of NAFTA. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran say they’re open to improvements but agree that NAFTA needs to preserve or expand export opportunities.

Kansas Public Radio reports that Moran said in a newsletter that withdrawing from the agreement would hurt farmers and ranchers, and cost the state jobs.

Roberts says the U.S. economy has grown because of agreements such as NAFTA.