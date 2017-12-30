Washburn downs Benedictine to extend win streak

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. — Four double-figure scorers helped the Washburn Ichabods close out the 2017 calendar in winning fashion Saturday as it claimed a 77-52 decision over Benedictine. With the result, the women’s basketball team climbed to 11-1 on the season and registered its second five-game win streak of the year.

A sluggish start from the Ichabods saw Benedictine account for six of eight points to open the afternoon contest. Washburn however quickly knocked off some of its rust from the holiday break converting 5-of-9 from behind the arc as it enjoyed a 16-4 run, taking a 18-10 lead with 3:44 left in the period.

Benedictine used a late 9-0 rally to close the first with a 19-18 lead. A made three-pointer early in the extended the Ravens’ run to 12.

Washburn then clamped down on the BC offense as it held the Ravens to 3-of-13 shooting for period. The Ichabod offense took over beginning with a 12-0 rally of their own as they claimed a 32-24. The scoring spree consumed a little over four minutes of play and was led by six points from Axelle Bernard. The Ichabods closed the half with 5-0 run as they took 37-26 into the break.

Washburn wasted little time to resume scoring as Cara Donley knocked down a shot from deep just two seconds into the third period en route to finishing with a career-best 11 points. The Ichabod offense stumbled during the third as completed 6-of-23 from the field, however nonetheless, managed to extend its lead to as much as 20 before the end of the period.

In the fourth, the Washburn advantage was reduced to 12 as Benedictine opened the frame with eight unanswered making it 54-42 with 8:26 remaining. The Ichabods though remained posed as they used a 16-2 run to take a 26-point margin with 3:12 to go. A seven-point push from Taylor Blue fueled the run, and gave her a career-best 21 points. Madison Vargo netted the Ichabods 13th three-pointer of the night just before the buzzer as the team set a program record with 41 three-point attempts.

In addition to Blue and Donley, Bernard and Alexis McAfee also reached double-digit scoring as McAfee finished with 13 while Bernard had 11.

Collectively, Washburn narrowly outshot the Ravens, .378-.323, while making eight more three-pointers. From the line, the Ichabods made 8-of-12, snapping their four-game streak of making at least 80 percent.

On the glass, Washburn dominated Benedictine as it outrebounded the Ravens, 57-36 including 22-9 on the offense boards. Mackenzie Loe paced the Ichabod effort as she collected 10 boards for the second time this season. Washburn finished the contest with seven players with at least five rebounds.

Washburn returns to Lee Arena on Tuesday as it opens the new year with non-conference action against Saint Mary (Kan.). Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.