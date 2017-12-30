Wind Chill Warning: Extreme cold expected into the new year

*WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE AREA – THROUGH MONDAY AT NOON

We’re tracking temps already in the single digits today! Expect prettier skies today – as the stubborn clouds have finally started moving out of Northeast Kansas. Despite the return of late December sunshine, don’t plan on highs much warmer than 15° today. However, ‘feel-like temperatures’ will be at/below 0° all day! North winds behind last night’s arctic front will gust upwards of 20 mph, for most of the weekend. And the real cold is still waiting for us…tomorrow and Monday. Actual air temps will plummet into sub-zero territory by Sunday morning and that means highs will likely be trapped in the single digits. Those pesky winds will send ‘feel-like temperatures’ into the -20° range. Unfortunately, those bitterly cold wind chills will feel nice compared to what’s in store for New Year’s Day. If you’re celebrating the new year outdoors (like in Aggieville) – you want to dress in layers and then some. Temperatures this cold get dangerous really, really quickly. When temps are sub-zero, frost bite and hypothermia can happen within 15-30 minutes. Temps will be around zero degrees when the clock strikes twelve on New Year’s Eve, and when you wake-up on New Year’s Day – those temps will be approaching -10°. Winds will stay strong enough to make wind chills drop into the -30° range to ring in the new year. In other words, by all means have fun celebrating another great year – but do so in a safe and smart manner. Wind chills between -20 and -30° are VERY dangerous and this is some of the coldest weather we’ve had in Northeast Kansas, in nearly 30 years!

For what it’s worth, highs will be hanging out around 10° during the afternoon on New Year’s Day. We’ve dropped the snow chance for this weekend too. As this dry, arctic air moves through, it will be hard to squeeze out any moisture this far south. A couple computer models still have a few flurries around the Kansas-Nebraska state line on Sunday morning, but that chance looks to be a meager 20%. Skies will be clear throughout this bitterly cold stretch too. In fact, we’ll likely stay pretty clear through Sunday and Monday. That means sunshine during the day, but crystal clear, frigid skies at nighttime. High temperatures will try to recover next week, but it’s going to take some time. Don’t expect temps much warmer than the middle 20s by next Thursday. If anyone’s counting – that will be at least six days with temps below freezing (day and night) and that’s pretty impressive when our average high is still 40° for this time of the year. The extended forecast looks super cold and super dry – nothing says ‘Happy January’ in Kansas, quite like that! Stay tuned.

Have a great weekend! Stay warm and be safe!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert