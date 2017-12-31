1 person in serious condition after head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are on the scene of a two-car crash in south Topeka.

The call came in around 11:45 of a head-on crash at SW Topeka Blvd & Croix. Police tell KSNT News the crash involved a van with one person, and a truck with a driver and three kids.

The four people in the truck are expected to be okay.

Police had to extract the driver of the van and that person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.