A look at KSNT News’ most popular stories of 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s hard to believe but 2017 will soon be coming to an end and we will be welcoming 2018.

Here is a look at some of the top stories we covered for 2017.

Larry Burgess says he knows it’s illegal to use marijuana or any of its byproducts in Kansas, but says it’s the only thing that keeps him from debilitating seizures.

Three people were killed in late November and three others seriously injured after a head-on crash on Highway 75 in Jackson County. The three killed were from Sabetha.

A Topeka family and friends share why they think their loved one died for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

An erratic driver earlier in the year caused many problems for the streets of Topeka. A photo that circulated around social media caught a lot of attention and even became a Halloween costume.

The story of Parker Monhollon captured the hearts of people around the world. For the first time since Parker died in July, her mom shares her tribute to her daughter.

Thirteen-year-old Eythun Munoz-Lykins said he was hanging out by the jungle gym at Hillcrest Park with his 10-year-old brother when he was approached by a group of teenagers he didn’t know.

Nicholas Blaha admitted he was the one who hit 21-year-old Amber Wilhelm early in the morning on April 14.

More than 1,100 people gathered in Sabetha on December 4, to say their final goodbyes to Carmen and Marlee Ukele who were killed in a tragic accident in Jackson County.

Twenty-two-year-old Jacob Ewing, of Holton, was sentenced in September to 27 years in prison for rape, criminal sodomy and battery. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to pay more than $100,000 in restitution.

A strange encounter with a mystery woman at Edgewood Park back in May had one Topeka mom worried about the safety of her kids.