Crash between truck and bus in Kenya kills at least 36

By Published:
The wreckage of abus and a truck that collided head on at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway, Kenya Sunday Dec. 31,2017. Tens of people died and others were injured in the crash . (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police official says a collision between a truck and a bus in western Kenya has killed at least 36 people.

Rift Valley Traffic Commandant Zero Arome said Sunday the accident involved a bus heading to the capital city, Nairobi, from Busia County and a truck heading from Nakuru County to Eldoret town.

Arome says the bus’s brakes are suspected to have failed.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has been criticized for failing to reduce road accidents, which account for around 3,000 Kenyan deaths every year.

While authorities have blamed careless road users, unroadworthy vehicles and speeding for the accidents, other observers say poor road construction and maintenance are to blame.

