Finch family attorney: ‘People don’t see the actual consequences it can generate’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The attorney representing the family of 28 year-old Andrew Finch, the unarmed man shot and killed by police in a confirmed “swatting” incident says, we may see new laws involving swatting.

Swatting is defined as the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Wichita Police have confirmed that the Thursday evening officer-involved shooting was a case of swatting, and one man in California has been arrested in connection to the case.

“People don’t see the actual consequences it can generate,” attorney Kurt Kerns said Saturday.

Swatting is a popular hoax in the online gaming community.

Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Police Department arrested 25 year-old Tyler R Barriss in connection to the Wichita swatting.

Kerns indicated this case of swatting could be a landmark case since it’s gained national attention.

“There’s laws against filing false police reports, there’s laws against that kind of thing right now. There may be some more specific laws implemented to prohibit this specific activity,” Kerns said.

Kerns said the family is considering a civil lawsuit, but they have to start the healing process first.