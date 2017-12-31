Kids celebrate the new year with early countdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — There’s balloons, party hats, and horns, but one New Year’s Eve party in Topeka did its countdown much earlier.

“Families come together, they count down to noon. It’s great for bedtime, its great family fun,” said Dené Mosier, Executive Director at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. “This year Hy-Vee has sponsored a breakfast buffet.”

And after the buffet was endless celebratory activities for all ages.

“We have science activities, some confetti chemistry eruptions. We have our robots programmed for celebration,” Mosier said. “Lots and lots of hands on fun.”

One kid attending the event said the balloon drop is her favorite part.

“They count down and all of the balloons drop and you get to celebrate and grab all of the balloons you can,” said Grace Everett.

For many kids, counting down to noon is usually a little easier than midnight.

“More than likely they will be asleep by 10:00-10:30, if they try to stay up late,” said Grace’s dad, Matthew Everett. “Otherwise their bedtime is around 9:00 so it shows that tradition and shows what America does and kind of helps celebrate with everyone else.”

But fun aside, the event also helps celebrate the accomplishments of 2017 and goals for 2018.

“I really want to work harder in school this year,” Grace said.

“I think it’s really important for everyone to celebrate the accomplishments of the current year and be excited about going into the New Year,” Mosier said.