Local boy believes he may have found cure to hearing loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old a Kansas boy believes he may have found a cure to hearing loss.

His idea is getting international attention and giving his family a reason to celebrate this holiday season.

If you were to ask the Welsh family to describe their oldest son Parker, they wouldd say he’s a gift that keeps on giving.

“It’s like opening up present after present with him because he has got so many neat surprises,” said Parker’s mom, Tracy Welsh.

Recently…the biggest surprise yet.

“It feels good that I might have started something that could make their lives a whole bunch easier, not mentioning many others in the world,” said Parker.

The little genius from Ozawkie, Kansas won a global contest from the Manufacturer of the Cochlear Implant. A device both Parker’s little brother and mother wear to help them hear, and had implanted at the University of Kansas Health System.

Inspired to help his family find a cure to their hearing loss. He sent a video to the competition detailing his theory on using salamander hair cells.

“If we get the DNA from some of its hair cells then we can put it into DNA in a humans hair cells.”

The idea being the hair cells would help those like his mom and brother grow back their damaged hair cells.

“And then in theory their hair cells will actually be grow back and they’ll be able to hear again”

An award winning idea both internationally and at home.

“I am just excited to see what else he has in store for us in the future.”

Parker also gets a scholarship and a trip to Austria to meet the makers of the Cochlear Implants his mom and brother wear.

