Man flies to Wichita for grandpa to be in military promotion

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A soldier stationed in Hawaii flew to Wichita for his military promotion so that his ailing grandfather could participate in the ceremony.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Army nurse practitioner Jason Marquart was promoted to lieutenant colonel on Dec. 27 in front of the Korean War Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park. He made special arrangements for the ceremony to take place in Wichita because his grandfather, Marvin Keeler, couldn’t travel due to health complications.

Keeler served as a Marine in Korea from 1951 to 1954. He participated in Marquart’s promotion by pinning an insignia on his grandson’s uniform.

Marquart says Keeler is “my male role model in my life, and he’s the only one I’ve had.”

Keeler says he’s proud of how far his grandson has come.