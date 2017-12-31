Saturday Montara house fire a ‘complete loss’, no injuries reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group home by the New Beginnings for Youth Foundation was destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to the house fire around 7:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of SW Knoll Court in the Montara Community, south of Topeka.

When firefighters arrived, the rear of the wood frame home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were battling temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero. A frozen fire hydrant made it harder for crews to access water to put out the fire. By the time they reached access to a second fire hydrant, the fire had spread into the attic of the house and garage.

Firefighters were able to protect other homes nearby, though some suffered paint damage from the heat.

The house was considered a complete loss. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reporterd.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.