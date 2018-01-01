1 person in custody after overnight stabbing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken into custody overnight after a stabbing in central Topeka.

Topeka police responded to the 2100 block of SW High, just southwest of Washburn University, around 11:00 Sunday night on a report of several men armed with knives in a parking lot beating another man. All the people involved were gone when officer’s arrived on scene. Officers were then called to a local hospital for a person with injuries consistent with having been stabbed.

The victim told officers he was struck several times with a knife after having an altercation with a known subject over a game. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police. Officers responded back to the 2100 block of High to locate the suspect in the incident.

Deques Brown, 35, was taken into custody without incident and taken to jail for aggravated battery and a warrant from another county.