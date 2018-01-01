1 person in custody after overnight stabbing in Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken into custody overnight after a stabbing in central Topeka.

Topeka police responded to the 2100 block of SW High, just southwest of Washburn University, around 11:00 Sunday night on a report of several men armed with knives in a parking lot beating another man. All the people involved were gone when officer’s arrived on scene. Officers were then called to a local hospital for a person with injuries consistent with having been stabbed.

The victim told officers he was struck several times with a knife after having an altercation with a known subject over a game. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police. Officers responded back to the 2100 block of High to locate the suspect in the incident.

Deques Brown, 35, was taken into custody without incident and taken to jail for aggravated battery and a warrant from another county.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s