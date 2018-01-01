Freezing temperatures add extra challenges for firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s no secret that these dangerously cold temperatures are hard on everyone. But for people who do most of their work outside, like firefighters for example, it gives them an extra challenge.

Their jackets do more than protect them from the flames, it’s also what keeps them warm. But, there’s a catch in the winter.

Firefighters obviously use water to put out the flames, mix that with freezing temps, and their gear will quickly turn to ice and not keep them so warm anymore.

“We have sets of bunker gear so everybody can have at least an extra set in storage,” Battalion Chief Ty Christian said.

However, keeping warm is just one of the challenges of fighting fire in sub zero temperatures.

Hydrants, the house or structure on fire, the truck and tools can all freeze making their jobs a little tougher.

“The challenge is cleaning up after the fire, picking up the fire hose that’s frozen, taking it back to the station and putting away the apparatus,” Christian said. “And then getting the crew back ready to respond to another emergency call.”

But as far as responding to emergencies during winter weather, Topeka Fire said it slows down response time just a little, but they have a tool that works to their benefit.

“We’re fortunate we have automatic chainers on all our apparatus,” Christian said. “It’s a chain that drops down for the tires to drive over and it helps us get around in snowy and some icy conditions.”

When they are spraying water on the flames in this bitter cold, it creates icy conditions all around them. Creating one of their biggest hazards, the firefighters falling.

All of their gear can weigh close to 70 pounds already, so when the water starts to freeze on them, it makes it even heavier for them to get around and do their job.

They said the only way to get them warm after that, is to have them change into their extra set of dry gear.