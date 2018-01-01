How to keep the most popular New Year’s resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new survey by Statistics Brain shows that losing weight and eating healthy is the most popular resolution of 2018. It’s followed by life improvements and better financial decisions.

A personal trainer at Genesis Health Clubs in North Topeka, Jarod Johnson, said it can be difficult for people to hold onto their goals throughout the entire month of January.

“It’s that time of year, everyone’s going to be in here for the first two weeks and then everyone kind of loses that fire,” he said. “So they need that motivation. You can get that just by working out with a partner, or getting a trainer that will really keep you accountable, and guide you along the way and kind of help with making it a little bit easier for you.”

He recommends people go to the gym at least three times a week. Johnson also suggests people create a routine that involves 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of weight lifting.

Keeping a financial resolution also takes consistency. Certified Financial Planner Desmond Henry, of Afflora Financial Life Planning, said people trying to improve their finances need to regularly evaluate how they’re spending their money.

“One thing to help you stay on point or on task throughout the year is by having a money date,” he said.” Whether it’s with yourself, whether it’s with your spouse, make a set time at the beginning of the month to sit down, create your money goals for the month and create a budget.”

Henry said upping your 401(k) contribution by one-percent, also makes good financial sense. He also advises people to consider cutting down on beverages at restaurants, occasionally avoiding spending extra money on weekends and canceling unused subscriptions.

The Statistics Brain survey also points out how long the average New Year’s resolutions last.

About 72 percent of people maintain their resolution through the first week and 68.4 percent of people go past two weeks. 44 percent of people go beyond the six month mark.

The study also said people in their twenties are more than twice as likely to achieve their resolutions than people over the age of 50.