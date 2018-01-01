No injuries, 1 person arrested after domestic disturbance in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was arrested and taken to jail after a domestic disturbance in south Topeka.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday police said a man armed with a handgun was reported in the 1000 block of SW 33rd Terr., just west of Topeka Blvd. The man was reported to be at the home of his former spouse. Family members inside the home were able to leave safely and call police.

When officers arrived on scene the man called into the dispatch center and was transferred to an on-scene officer. After speaking for several minutes, the man came outside and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was secured and confirmed as stolen, according to TPD. The suspect was determined to have a felony history.

Police identified the suspect as David Almanza, 36, who was taken to jail for theft and criminal possession of a firearm.