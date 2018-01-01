Police say toddler found safe after Kansas City carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a toddler who was inside a vehicle when it was carjacked in Kansas City has been found safe in a nearby suburb.

The Kansas City Star reports that the carjacking occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday when a man forced himself into the sport utility vehicle and then forced the driver and some children out, except for the 18-month-old boy.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the man and another person get in and speed away. The woman gave chase on foot and then in a taxi as the SUV headed south.

Belton police reported finding the SUV and the child about an hour later. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody.

The names of the woman and child haven’t been released.