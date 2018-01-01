Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lawrence woman

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a Lawrence woman last week.

Sunday night, Willie Kenith Franklin, 27, of Lawrence, was arrested for the shooting death of Lei Ala Turner, 30, last Wednesday, according to Lawrence Police.

Franklin was booked into jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police responded to the 2300 block of West 26th Street last Wednesday night where officers located Turner with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police said despite life saving measures attempted at the scene, Turner died from her injuries.

 

