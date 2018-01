TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health welcomed Topeka’s first baby born in 2018 at 4:14 a.m. Monday.

Natalie McPherson was born to Raymounda and Darrell McPherson in the early morning hours, according to Stormont Vail. Baby Natalie is 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces at birth. She is the first child born to the McPhersons.