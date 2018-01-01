Wind chills below 20 didn’t stop some from celebrating the Little Apple Drop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– The little apple dropped at the strike of midnight with hundreds cheering to ring in 2018. Last year the little apple didn’t drop due to technical difficulties, but this year everything worked perfectly.

Except, the weather wasn’t so perfect.

Wind chills were below 20 degrees at the start of 2018, leaving Moro Street pretty empty until just minutes before midnight.

However, people in Aggieville didn’t let the cold stop them from celebrating the arrival of the new year, even if it was just for a few minutes.

“New year new me, it’s not going to stop me,” Matt Conaghan said. “It might hinder me, but it’s not going to stop me.”

“I mean obviously New Years comes once a year, so I’m not going to let a little bit of cold ruin it for me,” McKinely Merrill said.

Although, it wasn’t all fun and celebration in Manhattan. A spokeswoman for Via Christi hospital said one person was treated for frostbite after the apple drop. That person was later released and is expected to be okay.