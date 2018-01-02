AP Source: Kansas State’s Bill Snyder returning next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A person familiar with his decision says Bill Snyder will return for his 27th season with Kansas State, ending weeks of speculation about the future of the 78-year-old coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Snyder has not made his plans public. He said after a Cactus Bowl victory over UCLA last week that he was still mulling whether to return next season or retire for the second time.

Snyder was diagnosed with throat cancer last offseason, but hardly missed a practice and headed into the year with high expectations. But a series of early losses scuttled Big 12 title hopes, and it took a run at the end of the year just to become eligible for a bowl game.

The Hall of Fame coach is 210-110-1 since taking over the Wildcats in 1988.