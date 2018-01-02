Car hits house after 2-vehicle crash in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday morning in central Topeka.

The accident was reported just after 11 a.m. at SW Huntoon St. and SW Polk St. just west of Topeka Blvd.

Topeka Police Dispatch tells KSNT News no injuries have been reported at this time but that crews are treating it as an injury accident at this time.

One of the vehicles reportedly struck a house in the area.

Two vehicle accident sends one car crashing into a house. pic.twitter.com/0r5N6J5Ak9 — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 2, 2018