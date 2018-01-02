Chiefs make roster moves ahead of playoff game vs Titans

By Published:
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with quarterback Alex Smith, second left, and wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs put wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and running back Akeem Hunt on injured reserve and added wide receiver Marcus Kemp and running back C.J. Spiller to the roster on Tuesday.

Kansas City is preparing for its AFC wild-card playoff game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Thomas broke his leg during the Chiefs’ victory in Denver on Sunday, while Hunt left the game with an ankle injury. Both have provided depth this season, especially on special teams.

Kemp has spent the season on the practice squad, while Spiller has been on and off the roster several times. The veteran running back’s presence is especially helpful with Charcandrick West, the primary backup to Kareem Hunt, who has been dealing with an illness.

West was inactive last week, but participated in Tuesday’s practice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s