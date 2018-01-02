Holiday Millionaire Raffle drawing to take place Wednesday on KSNT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for Kansas Lottery players.

At 11:58 a.m. Wednesday the Kansas Lottery will announce the Holiday Millionaire Raffle number that’s worth $1 million to the person who has the ticket. The raffle drawing will air live on KSNT.

The Kansas Lottery started selling raffle tickets in September all leading up to Wednesday’s grand prize drawing. Other cash prizes will be awarded as well. There were a little more than 5-thousand tickets available to be sold as of mid-morning Tuesday.

If you have a Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket, cross your fingers, cross your toes and get ready to find out if you’re a millionaire.