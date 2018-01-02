Holiday Millionaire Raffle drawing to take place Wednesday on KSNT

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for Kansas Lottery players.

At 11:58 a.m. Wednesday the Kansas Lottery will announce the Holiday Millionaire Raffle number that’s worth $1 million to the person who has the ticket. The raffle drawing will air live on KSNT.

The Kansas Lottery started selling raffle tickets in September all leading up to Wednesday’s grand prize drawing.  Other cash prizes will be awarded as well.  There were a little more than 5-thousand tickets available to be sold as of mid-morning Tuesday.

If you have a Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket, cross your fingers, cross your toes and get ready to find out if you’re a millionaire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s