More chilly weather this week, classic January thaw this weekend

*WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE THROUGH TUESDAY AT 11AM

Happy New Year, Northeast Kansas! We’re tracking some relief from one of the coldest air masses we’ve had in nearly 30 years. We hope everyone had a great holiday weekend – staying warm and safe at the same time! There are finally some mild day in the extended forecast, but before we get to them – we have to brave a little bit more of that cold, dry air. Dress in layers again today – temps were sub-zero this morning and highs won’t be warmer than 25° this afternoon. Despite the sunshine, we keep this chilly air around through at least Thursday. There are NOT any ‘warm’ days in the forecast, BUT temps will be on the rise heading into the first weekend of 2018.

Expect more sunshine across Northeast Kansas this week. Overnight lows will oscillate between the single digits and lower ‘teens’ this week. Highs will stay below the freezing mark until Friday too. In other words, we’re still pretty cold this week – especially compared to our average temps for early January. Right now, our highs should be in the upper 30s. We’ll get there, but not until the weekend. Speaking of – get ready to enjoy the feeling of temps in the 40s again. We’re tracking a high right around 40° on Saturday (with more sunshine) and then the upper 40s on Sunday – out ahead of our next storm system! Yes, you read that correctly. Maybe some spots in Northeast Kansas will touch 50° on Sunday! There’s still a lot that can change in the extended forecast between now and then, but the temperature trend is a warmer one – heading into next week. In fact, gazing even further into the crystal ball, temperatures should be ‘ABOVE AVERAGE’ for most of the month. Longer range computer models suggest milder weather for January 2018 – all across the Plains. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be WARM, but the chances for a major deep freeze (like we just had in late December) are slim.

As we alluded to above, we’re already watching for our next storm system. Temps will warm ahead of a decently sized storm system on Sunday. With temps in the 40s, anything that falls from the sky will be good old-fashioned rain. However, temps behind this storm’s trailing cold front will be plenty cold enough to support snow. The latest timing for the passing front looks to be late Sunday night/early Monday morning. If this timing holds, we’re looking at some light/moderate rain showers on Sunday – quickly changing over to some accumulating wet snow by Monday morning. It’s way too early to talk about snow totals AND there’s still a ton of ‘wiggle room’ with a potential storm system like this. These are the storms that are infants across our neck of the woods and then become major storms, by the time they reach the East Coast. We’ll keep our eyes on the 7-Day Forecast, keeping you ahead of the changing weather. Just know, as of right now, we’re looking at a chilly work week, a warm weekend and maybe some rain and snow heading into next week. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the January thaw inches closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert