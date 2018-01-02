No foul play suspected after body found in Topeka

By Published:
(KSNT Photo/Willis Scott)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No foul play is suspected after a body was found in west-central Topeka Tuesday afternoon.

Police received the report at 12:30 and responded to the 300 block of SW Watson, just west of Hummer Sports Park.

Workers were dropping off construction items at the vacant lot when they saw what they believed to be a person in the basement area, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene they found the body of a woman reported to be in her fifties.

The identity of the victim will be released after family has been notified.

 

