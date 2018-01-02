Shoe sale leads to pistol whipping, shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot in the shoulder while trying to buy a pair of shoes from two other men in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the northern part of the city. Wichita Police Sgt. Andrew Do says the 20-year-old victim met the men in their car. The man told police that after he handed over the money to pay for the shoes, the two men wanted their shoes back.

Do says the 20-year-old was pistol whipped and shot in the shoulder during a struggle. Do says the man’s wound isn’t life threatening. Police are searching for the suspects.