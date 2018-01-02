Students learn about life sciences at local elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many of us went on field trips, maybe to the zoo or an aquarium but at one local school kids don’t have to leave to explore.

Every day is an adventure at Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School in Topeka.

This school puts more emphasis on science than most elementary schools. They rotate through the school’s many science labs.

In the rainforest and the desert students learn about life sciences and taking care of the school’s critters. But that’s not all what they’re learning about the physical sciences is out of this world. They’re doing much more than just learning about Mars and Jupiter.

“You get to press buttons but they really don’t work but you get to imagine it, you get to use your imagination and you get to act like you’re really in a spaceship,” said Ella, a student at the school.

This school is a part of the USD 501 School District. Students also work on art once a week in the classroom.